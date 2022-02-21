Will Merchant Signs PTO with AHL Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Will Merchant has been signed to a Professional Try-Out (PTO) Contract with the Texas Stars for his second AHL stint of the season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Merchant, 28, heads back to AHL Texas following his five-game return to the Steelheads when he scored two goals in his return to the lineup on February 9, adding to his total now sitting at 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points with a plus-11 rating, two power play goals and two shorthanded goals in 32 games. The Eagan, Minn. native sits fifth on the Steelheads in scoring and tied for third in plus-minus rating, and he is also fifth in the Steelheads ECHL era for goals (71) and games played as well as seventh in assists (88) and points (159).

The 6-foot-1 forward played six games in his most recent AHL stint from January 2 through February 9, posting his first-career AHL goal on January 16 against Charlotte. He made his AHL debut with AHL Texas on Apr. 2, 2017 in Milwaukee and is heading into this third trip to the next level.

The Steelheads meet the Kansas City Mavericks today at 3:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena and return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. hosting the Worcester Railers.

