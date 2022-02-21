Grizz Win 5-4 Thriller

West Valley City, Utah - Miles Gendron scored the game winning goal with 3:05 left in regulation and Peyton Jones and company stopped a furious last second rush from the Worcester Railers at the Utah Grizzlies held on to win 5-4 on a Monday afternoon at Maverik Center. Mason Mannek had 4 assists for Utah, the most by a Grizzlies player in a single game this season.

Worcester led 1-0 when Jordan Smotherman scored his team leading 22nd of the season 10:35 into the contest. Railers led 1-0 after 1 period. Ben Tardif tied the game 1:55 into the second. Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist and was a +3 for Utah. Liam Coughlin gave the Railers a 2-1 lead 6:25 in with a power play goal. Brady Christensen extended the lead 12:12 in. Both Coughlin and Christensen had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Railers, who's record fell to 20-20-2-1. Utah's Quinn Ryan scored 15:39 into the second on a redirection in front of the net from a Miles Gendron shot. Less than 2 minutes later Zac Robbins tied the game 16:51 in. Robbins has 4 goals in his last 4 games. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

Worcester forward Jacob Hayhurst converted on a centering pass from Ross Olsson 1:27 into the third period. It stayed a 4-3 Railers lead until Luka Burzan tied the game off a rebound in the left circle 15:11 in. Gendron gave Utah a lead 16:55 in. It was his first goal since April 3, 2021 at Allen. Gendron scored 7 goals last season for the Grizz. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones saved a breakaway with just over 2 minutes left. The Railers put together a last second push to tie the game but Jones and the skaters in front of him held strong to clinch the victory. Jones earned his team leading 12th win of the season by stopping 43 of 47.

Utah stays in first place in the Mountain Division with a .630 points percentage. Mannek and Burzan were each a +4 in the win.

The Grizz begin a 6 game road trip on February 25 at Kansas City. The Grizz will play at Kansas City on February 25-27 and the following weekend at Rapid City on March 4-6. Next homestand will be a 3 game set against Kansas City on March 9, 11-12. Face-off all 3 nights on the next homestand is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Miles Gendron (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist. GWG with 3:05 left in regulation.

2. Luka Burzan (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +4.

3. Mason Mannek (Utah) - 4 assists, +4. 6 shots.

