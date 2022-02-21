Weekly Preview: Everblades Face Three Opponents this Week

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will take to the ice for four games against three different opponents this week. First the Blades welcome the Orlando Solar Bears back to Hertz Arena for a 7:30 pm tilt on Wednesday, February 23 that will close out a four-game homestand. Following that contest, Florida hits the road for three games in three days, starting off with a stop in North Florida to meet the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, February 25 at 7:00 pm. Right after that game, the boys head to North Charleston, S.C. where they will matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, February 26 at 6:05 pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:05 pm.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, February 23 Solar Bears at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

Friday, February 25 Everblades at Icemen Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 26 Everblades at Stingrays North Charleston Coliseum 6:05 pm

Sunday, February 27 Everblades at Stingrays North Charleston Coliseum 3:05 pm

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The Everblades earned five out of a possible six points last week. After falling to Jacksonville 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday and picking up one point, the Blades bounced back to post two wins by a 4-3 count over South Carolina. Friday's win came in overtime, while Saturday's victory was in regulation. In the three games, Joe Pendenza tallied a team-high five points (2 G, 3 A), leading a quintet of Blades who averaged at least one point per game over the productive week. Four different Everblades enjoyed three-point weeks, including Stefan Leblanc (1 G, 2 A), Jordan Sambrook (3 A), Dylan Vander Esch (3 G) and Chris McKay (1 G, 2 A).

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENTS: It's a big week on tap as the Everblades faceoff against three different ECHL South Division rivals. Florida (26-15-4-4, 60 points) enters the stretch in second place with a .612 points percentage. First up, the Blades will entertain the Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0, 53 points) who sit squarely in fourth place with a .564 points percentage. Then, the team heads north to face first-place Jacksonville (29-14-2-1, 61 points, .663) for one game and the South Carolina Stingrays (16-26-5-0, 37 points, .394) for a pair of contests.

THE SERIES WITH ORLANDO: The Blades and Bears have met nine times this season, with the Everblades holding a 4-4-1-0 record. Most recently, the rivals met in Orlando on February 12 and 13 with the Blades picking up a 2-1 victory in the series opener and the Solar Bears claiming a 5-4 overtime win in the finale. John McCarron (8 G, 4 A, 12 points), Blake Winiecki (4 G, 7 A, 11 points) lead all Florida scorers in games against Orlando, while Joe Pendenza (4 G, 3 A, 7 points) and Levko Koper (2 G, 5 A, 7 points) are right behind them. In net, Parker Gahagen is 1-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .946 save percentage.

THE SERIES WITH JACKSONVILLE: In six games against the Icemen this season, the Everblades hold a 1-1-1-3 record, including last Wednesday's 3-2 setback in a five-round shootout. Alex Aleardi leads the Blades with seven points (4 G, 3 A) in five games against the Icemen. Additionally, Joe Pendenza (3 G, 3 A, 6 points), Jake Jaremko (2 G, 2 A, 4 points) and Bobo Carpenter (1 G, 3 A, 4 points) are among Florida's scoring leaders in the season series. Parker Gahagen is 1-0-0-1 in goal versus Jacksonville, sporting a 2.25 GAA in three games.

THE SERIES WITH SOUTH CAROLINA: Florida is a perfect 4-0-0-0 against the Stingrays, holding a 21-11 scoring advantage in those four games. Last week, the Blades took two from the Rays in Estero, claiming back-to-back 4-3 victories. Joe Pendenza (3 G, 4 A, 7 points) and John McCarron (3 G, 3 A, 6 points) lead all Florida scorers in the series, with four different players registering five points: Levko Koper (2 G, 3 A), Blake Winiecki (2 G, 3 A), Alex Aleardi (1 G, 4 A) and Chris McKay (1 G, 4 A). In three starts in net, Parker Gahagen is a perfect 3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

FIVE GAMES IN A ROW WITH AT LEAST ONE POINT: The Everblades have picked up at least one point in five straight games, posting a 3-0-1-1 record for eight points in the current stretch dating back to February 12. This streak is the Blades' third-longest run this season. Florida rattled off eight straight games with at least one point from November 12-27, claiming a 4-0-2-2 mark (12 points) during that run. The team also had a six-game string with at least one point from December 31-January 14, going 5-0-1-0 (16 points) in that run.

CHECKING IN ON THE CAPTAIN: After registering four goals in three games and six goals in five games, Captain Everblade has gone three consecutive games without a goal, but adding a pair of assists to help the Blades pick up five points in the standings. As a Blade, the Captain's career goal totals remain at 144 in the regular season and 162 in all games including playoffs. The franchise's all-time point leader remains one goal shy of Reggie Berg's career regular-season mark of 145 and within two of Berg's overall mark of 164. With six goals in eight February games - and three two-goal games and one hat trick in his arsenal this season - the franchise career goal scoring marks are squarely within the Captain's sights.

OUR THREE PERFECT TENS: Three Everblades remain among the ECHL's top-10 point scorers. Blake Winiecki is currently in third place with 51 total points on 22 goals and 29 assists. John McCarron is fourth in the league with 50 points on 22 goals and 28 assists, while Joe Pendenza comes in tied for eighth with 46 points on 19 goals and 27 helpers. Both Winiecki and McCarron are tied for second in the loop in goals, while Winiecki is tied for fifth in assists.

