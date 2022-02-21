Americans Complete Trade with Reading over the Weekend

Forward Josh Winquist with the Everett Silvertips

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), acquired forward Josh Winquist over the weekend from the Reading Royals completing the trade that sent goalie Hayden Lavigne to Reading a couple weeks back.

Josh Winquist is a 28-year-old offensive minded forward who had 11 points in 14 games with the Royals this season (3 goals and 8 assists). In eight pro seasons he has 140 games played in the American Hockey League. His best numbers in the AHL came in 15-16 with Bakersfield where he had 30 points in 35 games.

He had two 50-plus seasons in the ECHL. The first with Orlando in 17-18 where he had 53 points in 55 games (18 goals and 35 assists). The second came in 19-20 with Toledo where he had 50 points in 48 games (14 goals and 36 assists).

Winquist will join the Americans for their road trip to Cincinnati this week. Allen is also expected to get Branden Troock and Ben Carroll back for Cincinnati.

The Americans will return home to face the Idaho Steelheads on Friday March 4th. Visit the Americans Website for seats or call 972-912-1000.

