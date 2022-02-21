Thunder Weekly, February 21

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three times this past week against divisional opponents. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 16

Idaho at Wichita, 3-2 W

Friday, February 18

Allen at Wichita, 4-3 W

Saturday, February 19

Wichita at Allen, 4-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 23

Wichita at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 25

Wichita at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

Wichita at Indy, 6:00 p.m.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Field Pass Hockey Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Field Pass Hockey app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-11-5-0

AWAY: 10-10-2-0

OVERALL: 22-21-7-0

Last 10: 8-0-2-0

Streak: 9-0-2-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, .510 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 20

Assists: Jay Dickman, 28

Points: Jay Dickman, 44

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +7

PIM: Sean Allen, 116

MOVIN' ON UP - Wichita continued its climb back up the standings this past week. The Thunder went 3-0-0 and improved to 9-0-2 in its last 11 games. Over its last 15, Wichita is 10-2-3 and jumped into sixth place with a .510 winning percentage.

LEAGUE-LEAD - Wichita leads the league in two categories. The Thunder has played the most games past regulation (12) and also leads the league in scoring first. Wichita is 16-9-5 when scoring first. Oddly enough, Allen scored first in both games this past weekend and the Thunder came out on the winning end in both contests.

PISTOL PETE - Peter Crinella has been red-hot since returning from Springfield. He has at least two points in five-straight games and recorded his 100th point as a pro on Saturday night against Allen. With one more point, he will reach 100 ECHL points in his career. Crinella leads the team in goals, setting a new career-high with 20. He also recorded his first game-winner of the season on Saturday.

CLOSE TO 100 - Jay Dickman is nearing a career milestone. He collected four points this past week, giving him 97 for his career. Dickman has five points over his last four games. He needs three points to equal his career-high from last year where he tallied 47 (19g, 28a).

400 - Stefan Fournier has been a big reason for the Thunder's recent turnaround. He has points in three-straight games (1g, 3a) and has collected 13 points in 17 outings since returning to Wichita. The veteran forward is nearing a career milestone, needing three more games to reach 400 as a pro.

STREAKING - Alex Peters has helped solidify the blueline since returning from Bakersfield. He has five assists over his last three games. The Thunder captain has 13 points (2g, 11a) in 15 games this year.

SHORTIE - Stephen Johnson has goals in back-to-back games. He tallied his second shorthanded marker of the season on Saturday. He has already surpassed his rookie totals from a year ago, recording 19 points (8g, 11a) in 21 games this season.

OLLIE - Olivier Rodrigue played a key role this past week for the Thunder. He went 3-0-0 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He entered Saturday's contest in the third period and stopped all 12 shots he faced to help preserve a win against Allen.

NAIL BITERS - Wichita has played in some nail biters as of late. The Thunder have been in six-straight one-goal games. The Thunder are 13-5-7-0 in that scenario. Wichita is tied with Rapid City for the most one-goal games played in the league (25).

MAKING NEW FRIENDS - Wichita has only played three teams outside the Mountain Division so far this season. That will change this week as the Thunder heads on the road for an eastern swing. Wichita heads to Iowa on Wednesday, Toledo on Friday and closes the week in Indy on Saturday.

THUNDERBOLTS... Jay Dickman is tied for 12th in scoring with 44 points...Peter Crinella is tied for ninth with 20 goals...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (116)...Wichita is 12-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-3-1-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 in four-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform this past Friday night that is being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

