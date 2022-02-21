Steelheads Fall 5-1 to Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Idaho Steelheads (28-19-3) finished their three-game road swing with a 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks (23-24-3) on Monday evening from Cable Dahmer Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Mavericks came out of the gates quickly and rallied around a goal coming right after their first power play of the game to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads weathered the early storm and found a breakaway in the back half of the second period to help rally forward offensively and come into their own. Momentum didn't convert to tallies before the Mavericks earned two more goals in the third period, but forward Zach Walker (16:42 3rd) was able to string together a tally to give the road side a chance at the comeback, 3-1. However, the Mavericks earned two more late to seal the 5-1 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. KC - Darik Angeli (two goals)

2. KC - Matt Greenfield (24-25 saved)

3. KC - Jimmy Lodge (goal, 2 assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - 30 saves in strong start

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky was dominant in the first two periods to keep the Steelheads in the game, halting 26 of 27 shots through two frames. However, the loss drops him to 12-9-0 on the season.

- Zach Walker: Walker extended his point streak to a season-best four games (3-2-5) as well as his goal streak to three-straight games. His goal streak ties him with Luc Brown and A.J. White for the longest on the season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the loss to round out the road swing, the Steelheads have been able to perform better on the road as of late, picking up points in four of their last eight games with a 3-4-1 record. The Steelheads are in the midst of a stretch with nine-of-12 games away from Boise, and in their six road games for February have earned points in three games. Overall, the Steelheads are 8-3-2 in their last 13 games since January 26 and head to a place where they've taken points in 20 of 25 games with a 19-5-1 record.

ATTENDANCE: 2,168

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game weekend against the Worcester Railers. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

