Toledo Walleye Weekly

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 28-10-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 2 at Indy (6-3 Win)

February 4 vs. Iowa (6-5 OT Loss)

February 5 at Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

February 6 vs. Indy (3-0 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 12 vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, February 7 through Sunday, February 13)

Monday, February 7 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 8- Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 9 - No Practice

Thursday, February 10 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, February 11 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Saturday, February 12 - Game vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Walleye collect five points: Toledo picked up five of a possible eight points over the last week, collecting a pair of road wins while taking an overtime loss to Iowa at home. The Walleye had the offense fired up scoring six goals Wednesday night in Indy and adding in another five on the road Saturday at Cincinnati. Toledo did score five Friday night at home but it was Iowa that scored more including the game-winner in overtime. Friday was the first overtime loss of the year for the fish (6-1 record overall in OT).

Leading the way: Toledo boast the top scoring offense in the ECHL with 156 goals scored over the course of 41 contests. That works out to an average of 3.80 goals scored per game. The Walleye own a record of 23-0-1 when scoring three goals or more this season.

Packing the Huntington: Friday night's standing room only crowd 7,452 marked the tenth sellout crowd this year for the Walleye. Toledo continues to pace the ECHL in attendance with an average of 7,421 per contest.

Fulcher back with the Walleye: After not starting a game with Toledo since December 11 at Iowa due to time in Grand Rapids and on the Detroit taxi squad, goaltender Kaden Fulcher started two games this week and won both of them. His record is 6-3-0 in 10 appearances for the Walleye this year with a tremendous 1.87 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.

Lonely week: After playing seven games in ten days, the Walleye have just one game ahead of them this week Saturday night at home against Atlanta. It is the only meeting this year between the two teams. Toledo is 15-8-2 all-time against the Gladiators with the last meeting on January 24, 2020 in Toledo (won 3-2 in a shootout by the Walleye).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2 goals - 3 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (2-0-0, 2.50 GAA, .923 save %)

