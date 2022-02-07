Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Called-Up to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been reassigned by the Dallas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads to the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Barteaux, 22, makes his third recall to AHL Texas this season after playing six games and earning five assists in his latest stint with the Steelheads. The Foxwarren, Mb. native has appeared in 11 games over two different stints with the Steelheads, boasting eight assists with six power play assists and tied for second on the team in power play assists. In 35 games with AHL Texas, Barteaux owns one goal and one assist with four penalty minutes since his debut in the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Winnipeg Ice, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, totaling 93 points (20-73-93) through 236 games and served as Captain of Red Deer during the 2019-20 season. Barteaux finished atop Winnipeg defensemen in 2019-20 while also leading Red Deer defense in scoring in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 season. He was selected 168th overall (6th Round) by Dallas in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to kick-off a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.

