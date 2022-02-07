Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16

INDY FUEL WEEK 16 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 18-21-2-2 Overall (6th Central)

Wednesday, February 2 - Fuel 3 vs Toledo 6:

In the first of three games during the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. After giving up four straight goals to the Walleye, the Fuel would score three of their own. It wouldn't be enough as the Fuel eventually fell 6-3 on Wednesday.

Friday, February 4 - Fuel 1 at Wheeling 3:

The Wheeling Nailers hosted the Indy Fuel for their first road game in February. Despite coming out with an early lead thanks to Riley McKay, the Fuel ultimately fell after Nick Hutchison, Sean Josling and Cam Hausinger scored three straight goals to earn the Nailers a 3-1 win.

Sunday, February 6 - Fuel 3 at Toledo 0:

The Indy Fuel made their way to Toledo on Sunday evening where they claimed a 3-0 victory, their first over the Walleye in the 2021-22 season. This win earned goaltender Michael Lackey his second shutout of the season and snapped the Fuel's six-game losing streak.

INDY FUEL WEEK 17 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, February 9 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Friday, February 11 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Saturday, February 12 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

GRABBING THE LEAD

Entering Week 17 of the ECHL season, the Fuel are 14-6-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. When jumping out to the early lead and holding on to it into the first intermission, the Fuel have given themselves a massive chance to win games this season, registering a 10-2-0-1 record. Holding on to a lead when going into the second intermission, the Fuel's shut-down defense has earned them a 16-1-0-1 record.

BREAKING RECORDS

Stopping 28 shots on Sunday night, Michael Lackey earned his second shutout of the season and the Fuel team's fifth of the year. With five shutouts this season, this Fuel team has tied the franchise record for shutouts in the season originally set in 2019-20 by Dan Bakala, Charles Williams and Chase Marchand.

OIL DROPS:

Darien Craighead has three goals and two assists in his last three games

Riley McKay has goals in back to back games

Michael Lackey earned his second shutout of the season on Sunday

Ryan Zuhlsdorf earned his first point since January 22 on Sunday

Jan Mandat has two assists in his last three games

Jared Thomas is tied for third in the league in assists (26)

Mike Lee is 3rd in the ECHL in power-play assists (14)

Lee is tied with Thomas for 3rd the ECHL in assists

TEAM NOTES

The Fuel have a 12-7-0-1 record when playing at home

Indy is 8th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (14.98)

The Fuel are 14-6-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 12th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.23)

They are 21st in the league in goals-against (3.40)

The Fuel are 10-2-0-1 when leading after the 1st period and 16-1-0-1 when leading after the 2nd period

Indy is 13th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18.8%)

