ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Norfolk's Sean Leonard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #570, Norfolk at Atlanta, on Feb. 6.

Leonard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 9:33 of the second period.

Leonard will miss Norfolk's game at Greenville on Feb. 9

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

