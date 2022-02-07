ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Norfolk's Sean Leonard has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #570, Norfolk at Atlanta, on Feb. 6.
Leonard is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 9:33 of the second period.
Leonard will miss Norfolk's game at Greenville on Feb. 9
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022
- Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Defenseman Dawson Barteaux Called-Up to Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Take Second in Division, Road Trip Next - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Return Home Wednesday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 7 - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Add Productive D-Man Constantinou - Atlanta Gladiators
- Defenseman Zach Berzolla Returned to Icemen by Hartford - Jacksonville Icemen
- Get Your Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears Wedding Expo - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Weekly - February 7, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 7, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Preview: Everblades and Solar Bears Return to Action in Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 16 - Indy Fuel
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 16 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.