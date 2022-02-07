Chaz Reddekopp Returns to South Carolina

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has returned to Charleston from his professional tryout contract with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Reddekopp, 25, began his first season with the Stingrays after agreeing to terms earlier this summer on September 8th. The native of West Kelowna, BC has played in five games for the Stingrays this season, picking up an assist during the November 28th game against Atlanta.

The fourth-year professional earned a call up to the Tucson Roadrunners on December 1st, tallying one assist in 12 games. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner also had a two-game stint with the Belleville Senators in early November.

The seventh round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft has suited up for 134 career professional hockey games, recording 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) with Ontario, San Jose, Belleville, and Tucson of the AHL, as well as Manchester, Fort Wayne, Allen, Orlando, and South Carolina in the ECHL.

The Stingrays are back in action this Friday, February 11th, as they return home for the first of a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 7:05 p.m. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.