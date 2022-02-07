ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 7, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Carlos Fornaris, F
Newfoundland:
Dan Cadigan, D
Jordan Escott, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Dylan Labbe, D from Trois-Rivières
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Kyle Thacker, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Greenville:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Atlanta
Maine:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F loaned to Rochester
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Laval by Montreal
Utah:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Luka Burzan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)
Worcester:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
