ECHL Transactions - February 7

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 7, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Carlos Fornaris, F

Newfoundland:

Dan Cadigan, D

Jordan Escott, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Dylan Labbe, D from Trois-Rivières

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Kyle Thacker, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Nick Boka, D recalled by Rochester

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Greenville:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Atlanta

Maine:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F loaned to Rochester

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled to Laval by Montreal

Utah:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24)

Worcester:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

