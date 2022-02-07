Get Your Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears Wedding Expo

The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to host their first Wedding Expo, which will take place on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 from 12-3 p.m. just prior to that afternoon's 3 p.m. game between the Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Wedding Expo features various local businesses and requires a special ticket. Each ticket purchased comes with automatic entry to all door prizes. To gain entry to the Wedding Expo, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Greenville game. Fans can purchase a ticket to both the Wedding Expo and Solar Bears game by visiting www.OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/weddingexpo.

Solar Bears Season Ticket Members who already have a ticket to the game and wish to attend the Wedding Expo will receive access to an offer to obtain a standalone Wedding Expo ticket to add to their existing ticket for the game that day.

The current lineup for the 2021-22 Orlando Solar Bears Wedding Expo is as follows, along with highlighted door prizes:

Orlando Solar Bears - Suite to an upcoming game

Orlando Magic

Orlando Marriott Downtown

International Dimond Center (IDC)

Kendra Scott - Jewelry

Wedding Venue Maps

Ceremony by Crystal

Copper Piano - Date Night package

Solutions Bridal

Tootles Event Sitters

Christine Kirby Studios

The Ginger Officiant

Andretti GoKarting

Magnolia Company - Custom wedding favors

Definition Bridal

Moonlight Dance - Complimentary dance lesson

Magical Charcuterie - Charcuterie tray

Shimmering Ceremony - Laser-cut cards

Kenny Kings Music - Gift card

Juniper Lane Events

Xclusive Deejays

Classically Cool Event Productions - Gift card

Orlando Wall Flowers

Cruise Planners - Travel basket

With this Ring Events

Premium Dueling Pianos

Traditions Events

Crystal Event Rentals

Harper Shadron Photography

Paradise Treats

Tipsy Traveler Bar

Casa Leon Jewelers

New York Life

Omarvelous Productions - Gift card

Taylor Kuperberg Photography - Free engagement photography session

Weddings by Kasey - Complimentary wedding day design consultation

Sorelle Vita Couture

House of Sheen

Furry Ventures Pet Care

Kristy's Artistry Design Team - An express facial

Carmen Negrón Designs

Lori Barbely Photography - Complimentary engagement photography session

King Entertainment Events

Sippin Sidecar Bar

Axecelsior Axe Throwing

