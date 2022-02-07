Get Your Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears Wedding Expo
February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to host their first Wedding Expo, which will take place on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 from 12-3 p.m. just prior to that afternoon's 3 p.m. game between the Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Wedding Expo features various local businesses and requires a special ticket. Each ticket purchased comes with automatic entry to all door prizes. To gain entry to the Wedding Expo, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Greenville game. Fans can purchase a ticket to both the Wedding Expo and Solar Bears game by visiting www.OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/weddingexpo.
Solar Bears Season Ticket Members who already have a ticket to the game and wish to attend the Wedding Expo will receive access to an offer to obtain a standalone Wedding Expo ticket to add to their existing ticket for the game that day.
The current lineup for the 2021-22 Orlando Solar Bears Wedding Expo is as follows, along with highlighted door prizes:
Orlando Solar Bears - Suite to an upcoming game
Orlando Magic
Orlando Marriott Downtown
International Dimond Center (IDC)
Kendra Scott - Jewelry
Wedding Venue Maps
Ceremony by Crystal
Copper Piano - Date Night package
Solutions Bridal
Tootles Event Sitters
Christine Kirby Studios
The Ginger Officiant
Andretti GoKarting
Magnolia Company - Custom wedding favors
Definition Bridal
Moonlight Dance - Complimentary dance lesson
Magical Charcuterie - Charcuterie tray
Shimmering Ceremony - Laser-cut cards
Kenny Kings Music - Gift card
Juniper Lane Events
Xclusive Deejays
Classically Cool Event Productions - Gift card
Orlando Wall Flowers
Cruise Planners - Travel basket
With this Ring Events
Premium Dueling Pianos
Traditions Events
Crystal Event Rentals
Harper Shadron Photography
Paradise Treats
Tipsy Traveler Bar
Casa Leon Jewelers
New York Life
Omarvelous Productions - Gift card
Taylor Kuperberg Photography - Free engagement photography session
Weddings by Kasey - Complimentary wedding day design consultation
Sorelle Vita Couture
House of Sheen
Furry Ventures Pet Care
Kristy's Artistry Design Team - An express facial
Carmen Negrón Designs
Lori Barbely Photography - Complimentary engagement photography session
King Entertainment Events
Sippin Sidecar Bar
Axecelsior Axe Throwing
