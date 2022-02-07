Weekly Roundup: Glads Take Second in Division, Road Trip Next

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-16-2-1) won two out of three games last week against the Norfolk Admirals and now sit at second place in the South Division with a .593 points percentage. Atlanta kicks off a Midwestern road trip this week in which they will play the Cincinnati Cyclones, Wheeling Nailers, and Toledo Walleye.

A Look Ahead

The Glads hit the highway to take on the Cyclones for the fourth time this season on Wednesday at 7:35 PM at Heritage Bank Center. Atlanta is 1-2-0-0 against Cincinnati in the previous three meetings this year.

On Friday, the Gladiators head over to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia to meet the Nailers for the first time this season at 7:10 PM. Wheeling is 22-18-1-0 entering this week.

Atlanta finishes off the week on Saturday at 7:15 PM against the Walleye at Huntington Center. Toledo is the top team in the ECHL with a 28-10-1-2 record. Wednesday Heroics

Atlanta edged out Norfolk in a 2-1 overtime victory at Gas South Arena on Wednesday. Kamerin Nault tied the game at 1-1 in the third period, and Cody Sylvester buried the game-winner 42 seconds into overtime. Goaltender Chris Nell allowed only one goal on 18 shots.

Saturday Struggle

The Gladiators hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night and collected thousands of stuffed animals when Cody Sylvester scored in the second period. Gabe Guertler also found the back of the net for the Glads, but Norfolk skated to a 3-2 decision with a late tally from Blake Murray.

Sunday Fun Day

Atlanta exacted its revenge on Norfolk on Sunday with a 4-1 effort at home. Kamerin Nault netted two goals in the first period for the Glads, and Sanghoon Shin notched two assists to become the first Korean-born player to record a point in the ECHL. Chris Nell picked up his seventh win with 32 saves on 33 shots.

Transaction Report

Feb. 1 - Joe Murdaca - Returned on loan from Abbotsford (AHL)

Feb. 2 - Xavier Bernard - Loaned from Belleville (AHL)

Feb. 2 - Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned from Belleville (AHL)

Feb. 4 - Luke Nogard - Traded to Iowa

Feb. 7 - Billy Constantinou - Traded from Iowa

Feb. 7 - Carlos Fornaris - Released from SPC

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

