Gladiators Add Productive D-Man Constantinou

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Monday that defenseman Billy Constantinou has been acquired in a trade with the Iowa Heartlanders. Constantinou fulfills the future considerations that Atlanta received from Iowa in exchange for Luke Nogard.

The team also announced that forward Carlos Fornaris has been released from his Standard Player Contract.

Constantinou, 20, led all Iowa defensemen with 20 points (6G-14A) in his first professional action. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was also loaned to the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League where he made his AHL debut on Jan. 15.

Prior to this season, Constantinou last played with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League in the 2019-20 campaign. In that season, the Scarborough, Ontario native ranked seventh on the team and second amongst Greyhound defensemen with 47 points (8G-39A). Constantinou also racked up six points (1G-6A) in eight games with the Kingston Frontenacs earlier that season. The D-man reeled in 98 points (22G-76A) in 171 career OHL games before turning pro.

Fornaris appeared in 10 games with Atlanta and recorded one assist.

The Gladiators play next on Wednesday at 7:35 PM against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.