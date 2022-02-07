Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

The FORCE is strong with the Rabbits! You don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to have an exciting night of family fun, as the Rabbits host Star Wars Night and throw everyone's favorite mascot a Birthday Bash to remember!

Join the Rabbit Alliance and fend off the Imperial Icemen of Jacksonville while meeting classic Star Wars characters on the concourse!

Plus, meet Anderson University's Troy the Trojan, Furman University's Victor the Paladin, and MORE throughout the night as they celebrate Stomper's BIRTHDAY!

A LOOK BACK:

LAST WEEKEND AT THE WELL

The Swamp Rabbits hosted two games this weekend and got it started with a decisive victory over the Norfolk Admirals. John Lethemon posted his second shutout of the season as the Bits cruised to a 6-0 victory on Friday night. Saturday was outdoors night presented by AB Tree and despite falling short of the rival South Carolina Stingrays, the energy in the Well was immaculate and made for a night to remember.

Following the game Saturday, the Swamp Rabbits hosted an auction with the exclusive outdoors night jersey. Proceeds from Saturday's auction were used to support Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT IS WAGGIN' WEDNESDAY!

Bring out your four-legged friends on Wednesday Night as the Rabbits battle the Norfolk Admirals! Cheer...or BARK on the Swamp Rabbits to a victory at The Well!

Forgot about Valentine's Day? Don't worry, we are partnering with River Street Sweets to save you from heartbreak!

Surprise your Valentine with a special delivery from our very own STOMPER just in time to make you look like a hero!

You package will include:

2 Swamp Rabbits Center Ice Tickets to our February 19th game

A pound of "River Street Sweets Favorites" in a Valentine's Day Box

Personalized Swamp Rabbits Valentine's Card with your message to your Valentine inside!

A special delivery to your Valentine by Stomper himself!

$150 value for only $55!

Show a BIT OF LOVE this Valentine's Day by reserving yours now!

COMMUNITY BITS

We'll be celebrating the GRAND OPENING of 9Round Fitness on Augusta Rd. Thursday, February 10th! Join us there for a fun-filled event from 3:30-8:00 p.m. with music, giveaways, and the chance to win a 9Round Ultimate Prize Pack for new members. Plus, meet some of your favorite Swamp Rabbits players between 3:30-4:30!

When: February 10, 2022 from 3:30-8:00 P.M.

Where: 3014 Augusta St. Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605

