Steelheads Weekly - February 7, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (25-17-2) return home to Idaho Central Arena for a three-game weekend following a four-game, five-day stretch.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 2 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: W 3-0

Shots: Icemen 26, Steelheads 28

PP: Icemen 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-2

The work put in through the first two periods allowed for the quick strikes early in the third period to come through. Forward David Norris (1:10 3rd) followed up a pass and shot to punch in a backhanded rebound for the eventual game-winner and the 1-0 lead. Nice passing and stick work led to forward Chase Zieky (4:26 3rd) fighting off a stick check minutes later to spread out the lead and provide the first insurance goal. Captain A.J. White (6:10 3rd) then won a puck battle net-front to create a backhanded chance to broaden the lead, 3-0. With a strong goaltending effort by Colton Point, the Steelheads wrapped up their sixth shutout of the season.

Friday, February 4 @ Wichita Thunder: W 5-4 (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 48, Thunder 53

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Thunder 1-for-4

Scoring started late in the first period with a power play strike for the Thunder before the Steelheads found an answer from forward Shawn McBride (16:28 1st) from the right side of the net to knot the game, 1-1. Early in the second, the Thunder found another go-ahead strike before McBride (PP, 17:56 2nd) punched home a rebound late in the frame for a second tying goal, 2-2. The Thunder pounced early in the third period with two quick strikes to take the early 4-2 advantage. The Steelheads comeback bid began with an unassisted takeaway from forward Zach Walker (7:38 3rd) and forced overtime with an angled shot from forward Colton Kehler (EA, 18:51 3rd) in a 4-4 game. In overtime, McBride (3:45 OT) put back a rebound to finish the hat-trick and comeback in the 5-4 win.

Saturday, February 5 @ Wichita Thunder: L 5-4 (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 36, Thunder 40

PP: Steelheads 3-for-6, Thunder 1-for-6

The Thunder pounced early on their first power play of the night before the Steelheads came back with a similar tally of their own. Forward Colton Kehler (PP, 7:26 1st) took a one-time shot to tie the game up before forward Frederick Letourneau (9:11 1st) slipped in a wrist shot off a faceoff for his first Steelheads goal and the 2-1 lead. However, the Thunder carried momentum into the second period with a goal late in the frame and added two more across the period for the 4-2 advantage. The Steelheads battled in the third period starting with an open goal for forward Kyle Marino (PP, 6:04 3rd) to draw within one, and a late power play allowed for a deflection by forward Mason Mitchell (PP, 17:15 3rd) to force overtime, 4-4. The Thunder netted the winner at the 3:00 mark of overtime to snag the extra point.

Sunday, February 6 @ Wichita Thunder: L 5-2

Shots: Steelheads 48, Thunder 28

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Thunder 2-for-4

The Thunder started with the scoring touch with the lone tally of the first period in the back half of the frame. The Steelheads battled back in the second period and took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to level off the scoring. Forward Chase Zieky (PP, 14:37 2nd) zipped a wrist shot from the left circle to tie the game, 1-1, however the Thunder found a power play tally of their own late in the period to edge back ahead. The Steelheads found one more in the push back early in the third period on a deflection from forward Frederick Letourneau (4:09 3rd) to initially knot the game again, 2-2. The Thunder then scored three-unanswered including an empty net tally to take the final game of the weekend, 5-2.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 9 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, February 11 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, February 12 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host the Tulsa Oilers for a three-game weekend in Boise. The Steelheads host the Oilers for only three games this season, and the two teams round out their six-game season series this week. The Oilers have taken two of three games so far with the Steelheads winning the final game of the road portion of the series. The Steelheads have dropped eight of their last 11 meetings against the Oilers but have the edge in the Mountain Division standings. The Steelheads are 18-14-2 against the Oilers all-time as well as 7-6-1 at Idaho Central Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads have points in six of their last seven games with a 5-1-1 record in that time.

- The Steelheads have scored in three-straight games on the power play (5-for-14, 35.7%)

- Shawn McBride is on a four-game point streak (3-3-6) with his first-career hat-trick recorded in Friday's comeback win.

- Chase Zieky is also on a four-game point streak (2-2-4) and is tied for fourth on the team in goals (10).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 17 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 25 -A.J. White

POINTS: 42 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 8 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride

GW GOALS: 3 - Colton Kehler/Kyle Marino/Shawn McBride

PIMS: 42 - Colton Kehler

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 136 - Luc Brown

WINS 11 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.30 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .915 - Jake Kupsky

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 26-15-2-1 .625

2. STEELHEADS 25-17-1-1 .591

3. Tulsa 23-17-1-1 .571

4. Rapid City 22-18-3-2 .544

5. Allen 17-17-5-1 .500

6. Kansas City 21-21-1-0 .500

7. Wichita 17-21-6-0 .455

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to kick-off a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

