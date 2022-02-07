Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears battle it out within the Sunshine State this week, as Orlando visits Jacksonville on Wednesday before returning home for a pair of weekend games against the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Scout Night and Marvel Super Hero Night

Sunday, Feb. 13 vs. Florida Everblades 12 p.m. - VyStar Solar Bears Sunday

Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 22-16-3-0 (.573)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-4-2-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 25 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 12

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 18 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 38 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, Jan. 31 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 OTL

Joe Garreffa scored a pair of goals for the Solar Bears, including the tying goal with just over six minutes in regulation, but Luke Martin scored the game-winner in overtime for the Grizzlies.

Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Florida Everblades: 4-1 L

Odeen Tufto scored Orlando's lone goal on the Solar Bears' first shot of the game, but Florida goaltender Parker Gahagen stopped the next 42 shots he faced as Orlando dropped the opening match of the week's three-game set with the Everblades.

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Florida Everblades: 4-2 W

Fabrizio Ricci scored 33 seconds into the game, but the Everblades scored a pair of goals in the first period to put Orlando in a 2-1 hole. The Solar Bears responded with a three-goal run, and Steven Oleksy netted the eventual game-winner in the second period for his first with the Solar Bears.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at Florida Everblades: 3-2 W

Trailing 1-0 after the third period, Luke Boka deflected Luke McInnis' point shot less than a minute into the third period to get Orlando on the board, and Tye Felhaber and Tyler Bird scored to help put the Solar Bears ahead for good, allowing the Solar Bears to take the lead in the regular season series.

BITES:

Orlando is tied 3-3-0-0 with Jacksonville in the regular season series; the home team has won each game so far this season.

The Solar Bears lead their series with the Everblades with a 4-3-0-0 record.

Fabrizio Ricci (1g-3a), Joe Garreffa (2g-2a), Luke Boka (2g-2a) and Tye Felhaber (2g-2a) tied for the team lead in scoring for last week.

The Solar Bears are 18-5-2-0 when scoring in the first period; Orlando is also 10-2-1-0 when not surrendering a first-period goal.

Orlando is 10-1-2-0 when Luke McInnis records at least a point.

Brad Barone has started the last six consecutive games for Orlando, and ranks second in the ECHL in minutes played (1,465) and saves (773), along with third in wins (15) and save percentage (.927)

Michael Brodzinski is three points away from 100 in his Solar Bears career.

The Solar Bears are 7-0-1-0 when Tristin Langan records a multi-point game; Langan needs only four goals to pass Eric Faille (51) and Joe Perry (53) for the most regular season goals in franchise history.

Orlando is 8-2-1-0 when Luke Boka scores a goal.

The Solar Bears are 14-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 31 GP, 21-5-2, .915%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 22 GP, 8g-15a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 40 GP, 2g-7a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by defenseman Adam Phillips, who skated with the Solar Bears during the 2017-18 season. After hanging up his skates, Phillips entered the coaching world, first as an assistant and later interim head coach for the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes, to his present role as the assistant coach for the No. 1-ranked Adrian College Bulldogs program that has won 22 straight games! Phillips discusses his time in Orlando, and some of the lessons from his time with the Solar Bears that he has brought with him to coaching in college hockey.

ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022

