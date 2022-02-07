Thunder Weekly, February 7

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Stephen Johnson high fives goaltender Jake Theut

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Stephen Johnson high fives goaltender Jake Theut(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a busy week on Sunday with four games in five nights. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 2

Wichita at Allen, 3-1 W

Friday, February 4

Idaho at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT)

Saturday, February 5

Idaho at Wichita, 5-4 W (OT)

Sunday, February 6

Idaho at Wichita, 5-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, February 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 11:35 a.m.

Friday, February 11

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Field

Pass Hockey Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Field Pass Hockey app or watch on Flo Hockey.**

WICHITA

HOME: 10-11-5-0

AWAY: 7-10-1-0

OVERALL: 17-21-6-0

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Streak: 4-0-1-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, .455 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jay, Dickman, Peter Crinella, 14

Assists: Brayden Watts, 27

Points: Jay Dickman

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +5

PIM: Sean Allen, 95

BACK ON TRACK - After struggling in the month of January, Wichita got off to a good start in February. The Thunder began the month with a road victory in Allen on Wednesday. Wichita followed that up by claiming five of a possible six points against Idaho over the weekend.

CLOSE TO 100 - Jay Dickman has been red hot since returning to Wichita from his call-up to Stockton. He has points in five-straight (3g, 6a) and points in six of his last seven games. He needs nine points to reach 100 for his pro career.

ROOKIE SCORING - Carter Johnson has four points in his last three games. He also has points in four of his last five outings. The Miami (OH) product is third in rookie scoring with 35 points and fourth for rookies in assists (22).

CAREER HIGH - Stefan Fournier had a big night on Sunday. He netted a goal and three helpers, which is his second career four-point outing. Fournier last tallied four points in a game on February 6, 2021 against Allen, tallying two goals and two helpers. He also had three assists for the first time in his career. The veteran forward has five points in his last three games.

STREAKING - Logan Fredericks and Stephen Johnson are riding five-game point streaks and both have points in six of their last seven contests. Fredericks has six points (1g, 5a) over his last five. Stephen Johnson has five points over that stretch (1g, 4a).

HELPER - Cam Clarke set a new career-high with 23 assists and 26 points over the weekend. He has points in three-straight (1g, 3a), adding two assists on Sunday.

FIRST GOAL - Wichita has scored first in five-straight games. The Thunder have scored first 26 times, which is tied for second in the ECHL in that category and are 13-9-4 when scoring first.

THUNDERBOLTS... Brayden Watts is tied for fourth with 27 assists...Billy Exell has two game winners in his last three outings...Michal Stinil has points in three-straight (1g, 3a)...Cam Clarke is fourth for defensemen with 23 helpers...Sean Allen is tied for sixth in penalty minutes (95)...Wichita is 9-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 11-2-3-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 8-5-6-0 in one-goal games...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 in four-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.