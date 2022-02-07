Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions

February 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced multiple player transactions today. Defenseman Bobby Russell and forward Max Zimmer have been returned from the Charlotte Checkers, while forward Justin Nachbaur and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick have been recalled to Charlotte.

Russell, 21, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a nine-game stint with the Checkers, his second opportunity in the AHL this season, having appeared in one game with the Ontario Reign earlier this season. The Swamp Rabbits rookie has posted four points (2g, 2a) in 11 games for Greenville this season.

Zimmer, 24, appeared in 10 games for the Checkers since signing an AHL contract with the team in late December, the longest stint in the AHL of his career. Over his 10 appearances, Zimmer recorded his first two points in the AHL, a pair of assists in back-to-back games against Hartford on January 12 and Texas on January 15. Through 21 games in Greenville this season, Zimmer has recorded 19 points (10g, 9a), landing him as the team's third leading scorer.

Nachbaur, 21, earns his first recall to the AHL by the Checkers after appearing in nine games for Greenville this season. The Cross Lake, MB native has posted six points (4g, 2a) and two multi-point nights for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Fitzpatrick, 24, returns to Charlotte after appearing in 13 games for Swamp Rabbits this season, posting a 2.95 goals against average and an .899 save percentage. In one game with the Checkers, Fitzpatrick recorded a victory in a 5-3 Charlotte win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on December 3, 2021.

The Swamp Rabbits welcome the Norfolk Admirals to Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Wednesday, at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for every Swamp Rabbits home game can be purchased at www.SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.