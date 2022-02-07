Stingrays Weekly Report: February 7, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week in seventh place in the South Division after picking up a victory in the lone game last weekend. Goaltender Hunter Shepard returned to the lowcountry with 29 saves on 30 shots faced. Three rookies scored in the contest, including two from Nick Isaacson, one from Derek Gentile, and Greg DiTomaso's first professional hockey goal.

The Stingrays return home for the first time in nearly two and a half weeks for a pair of games against the Norfolk Admirals this upcoming weekend at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays hosted Norfolk the weekend of January 14/15, sweeping the visitors out of the Coliseum before picking up one of three wins at the Norfolk Scope Arena thanks to a January 30th victory. The home team has yet to lose a home game in regulation. The Rays shootout win on the 30th was the first time in the series a road team earned the victory.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 15-22-4-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

The Stingrays got themselves back on track thanks to one of the most well-rounded games of the season. The rookies led the way in the contest with Nick Isaacson tallying his first multi-goal game (two goals) to go along with one assist. Derek Gentile and Ryan Dmowski each added a goal and an assist a piece while Greg DiTomaso netted his first career tally. Hunter Shepard returned to the lowcountry in grand fashion, stopping 29 of 30 shots seen on the night.

THIS WEEK

Friday, February 11: vs. Norfolk Admirals, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, February 12: vs. Norfolk Admirals, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 14 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 14 - Ben Holmstrom

Points: 26 - Justin Florek

Plus/Minus: Plus-4 - Karl Boudrias

Penalty Minutes: 86 - Nico Blachman

Shots On Goal: 140 - Justin Florek

Wins: 9 - Ryan Bednard

Goals Against Average: 2.37 - Logan Flodell

Save Percentage: 0.909 - Logan Flodell

LED BY VETERANS

Newcomers have been a breath of fresh air for the Stingrays this season, but it is the returners and veterans that are leading the way for South Carolina so far. Veteran Justin Florek has recently taken over the top spot with 26 points this year, followed by Andrew Cherniwchan who leads the team with 14 goals and Ben Holmstrom who has 13 points in his last 16 games. Alex Brink is the highest scoring rookie on the team with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and ranking seventh on the Stingrays roster overall.

SHEPARD'S HERDING SAVES

Hunter Shepard is back in Charleston for the first time since December 21st and got the start between the posts this past Saturday. Shepard wowed in his first game since a 20-save shutout against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on January 8th with the Hershey Bears. Overall, the netminder is 3-1 with a 1.75 goals against average and a .923 save percentage in four outings with the Bears this season. Shepard picked up where he left off, stopping 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's win.

