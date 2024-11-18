Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 18, 2024

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 9-3-1-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 13 vs Indy (4-1 Loss)

November 15 at Norfolk (5-1 Win)

November 16 at Norfolk (6-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 22 vs Orlando (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 23 vs Orlando (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 24 vs Orlando (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Warriors: The Toledo Walleye took a pair of wins over the weekend, claiming four of six points. The Walleye fell to the Indy Fuel on Wednesday morning (4-1), but then bounced back to take a pair of wins on the road against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday (5-1) and Saturday (6-2). The Walleye enter the new week atop the Western Conference with 19 points.

The Hawk's Perch:  Forward Brandon Hawkins has been absolutely electric in the early going. Hawkins has eight points (7G, 1A) over his last five games, and finds himself atop the ECHL scoring ranks. Hawkins leads the league in points (21) and shots (69), while being tied for the league-lead in goals (10)

Servin' Spezia:  Forward Tyler Spezia is riding a five-game point streak, tallying eight points (1G, 7A) over his last five games. All eight points over Spezia's point streak have been a part of the 16-17-18 line (with Hawkins and Trenton Bliss). Spezia has assisted six goals by Brandon Hawkins and one by Trenton Bliss, followed by the two assisting a goal by Spezia on Friday. The line of Hawkins, Spezia and Bliss has provided 48 points this season (21G, 27A).

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 39 consecutive games as it has nearly been a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Full Walleye Weekend: The Toledo Walleye come home for a full weekend of hockey at the Huntington Center. The Fish welcome the Orlando Solar Bears into the Bank Tank for a three-game series. The Solar Bears enter the week at 5-7-1 with 11 total points. Toledo is 3-4-1 against Orlando all-time.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Griffin Ness (2G, 1A, 1 GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .926 SVP)

