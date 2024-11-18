Komets Start Home Stand with Win

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - After dropping two games last week, the Komets rebounded with wins over Kalamazoo and Cincinnati to push their season mark to 9-3-0, and 18 points. The team will play the next four games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, starting this Saturday versus Wheeling at 7:30 p.m.

Last week's results

Tue. 11/12 at Wheeling FW 1- WHL 3 L

Fri. 11/15 at Kalamazoo FW 1 - KAL 4 L

Sat. 11/16 at Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 3 W

Sun. 11/17 vs Cincinnati FW 6- CIN 1 W

About last week -

On Wednesday, the Komets went to Wheeling for a morning game and tasted defeat for the first time on the road. After a scoreless first period, Wheeling captured the lead in the second period with a goal at 7:08. In the third, the Nailers scored again at 1:05 to take a 2-0 lead. While on a power play, the Komets Jack Dugan netted his first goal of the season at 7:55 to pull his team within one. The Komets pulled netminder Brett Brochu for the extra skater, but the Nailers buried an empty net goal at 19:09 to seal the win. Brochu made 17 saves in his first loss of the season. The Komets outshot the Nailers 33-20.

On Friday, the Komets peppered the Kalamazoo net with 17 first-period shots but could not score on Wings goaltender Jonathon Lemieux. Kalamazoo's Collin Soccoman scored at 12:41 of the first to open the scoring. In the second period, the Komets tied the game at one with a Jack Gorniak strike at 5:38, but the Wings reclaimed the lead at 6:20. The Wings added another goal at 18:53 to make it a 3-1 contest after two periods. In the third period, Kalamazoo struck again in the first minute to conclude the scoring, making the final score 4-1. Connor Unger took the loss, making 31 saves.

The Komets concluded their two games in Kalamazoo with a 5-3 win. After a scoreless first period, Ethan Keppen got the Komets on the board at 4:46, but was quickly followed by a Kalamazoo goal at 6:37. Jack Gorniak put the Komets in the lead with his third of the season, but the lead was short-lived as the Wings tied the game with only seconds remaining in the period. In the final frame, Kalamazoo struck first, but a Justin Taylor goal at 1:54 tied the contest at three. With regulation time winding down, veteran Alex Aleardi scored at 18:57. Keppen added an empty net goal to seal the win. Brett Brochu made 10 saves in win. The Komets outshot the Wings 44-13.

On Sunday, the Komets returned to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and beat the Cincinnati Cyclones in a fight-filled game, 6-1. The Komets Odeen Tufto scored the first goal of the game in the first period at 10:28 on a power play. After a scoreless second period, the Komets opened the game up in the third with four straight goals to make the game 5-0, until former Komet, Matt Murphy, scored on a power play at 17:07 to break up the shutout. Nolan Volcan concluded the scoring with his first of the season at 18:44. Brett Brochu made 28 saves in the victory. The two teams combined for 98 penalty minutes.

Komet streaks-

Points: 4, Gorniak (3 games), 3 Aleardi (3 games)

Home Points: 4 games, Mayhew (1g, 5a), Tufto (3g, 2a), Keppen (5a)

Home Assists: 4 games, Keppen (5a)

Road Points: 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 2a), Aleardi (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Gorniak, (2g)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 16 - Mayhew (3g, 13a)

Goals: 7 - Aleardi

Assists: 13 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals:

Game Winning Goals: 2 - Aleardi

Shots: 50 - Corcoran

PIM: 67 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +9 - Aleardi

Home Points: 6 - Swetlikoff

Home Goals: 3 - Aleardi

Home Assists: 5 - Keppen

Road Points: 11 -Mayhew

Road Goals: 4 -Petruzzelli, Aleardi, Keppen

Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew

Goaltenders

Appearances: 8 - Brochu

Wins: 6 - Brochu

Saves: 181 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.12 - Brochu

Save percentage: .919 - Brochu

Special K's- Last week, the Komets scored three goals on 13 power plays. The team skated short-handed 13 times and allowed one goal.

Next week - The Komets host the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night.

Icing the puck The 31-shot difference in Saturday's win at Kalamazoo was the most since the Komets outshot Quad City 63-27 on February 11, 2018, in 4-3 SOL. The 64 minutes in penalties during Sunday's win was the most in a single game this season. Yanick Turcotte's 29 penalty minutes on Sunday broke the Komets ECHL record for most PIMs in a single game set by Nick Tuzzolino (26 PIMs) on November 2, 2013 at Las Vegas. The Komet record for most penalty minutes a game is 50, set by Robin Bawa, March 30, 1988, vs. Kalamazoo, a 4-3 win (two majors, two matches, two game misconducts). Nick Deakin-Poot got his first pro assist, goal, and fight in Sunday's win for the Gordie Howe hat trick. Cincinnati's power-play goal on Sunday snapped a streak of 19 straight penalty kills. Brett Brochu is now 6-1-0 and tied for the league lead in wins. Kyle Mayhew leads all defensemen in points (16), assists (13), power-play points (9), and power-play assists (8).

Upcoming Promotions

Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night, Saturday, November 23: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

