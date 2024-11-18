Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 11-17. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Johnson went 2-0-0 with a pair of shutouts in two appearances last week.

The 30-year-old stopped all 17 shots in a 1-0 win at Orlando on Monday and made 23 saves in an 8-0 victory at Greenville on Saturday.

Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson is tied for the ECHL lead with six wins and two shutouts, while ranking third with a 1.42 goals-against average and seventh with a .935 save percentage.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has appeared in 164 career ECHL games with Florida and Adirondack going 92-50-17 with 14 shutouts, a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

