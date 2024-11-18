Simon Pinard and Jett Jones Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights
November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forwards Simon Pinard and Jett Jones have been recalled to the Silver Knights.
Pinard, 23, has made history this season for the Knight Monsters, scoring their first power play goal in franchise history against Jacksonville and notching the first hat trick this past week as well. He led Tahoe with eight goals in 10 games, including a four-goal explosion on Wednesday, November 13 against Tulsa.
He played 13 games with Henderson last season and tallied one assist and no goals. In his 10 Tahoe games this season, he totaled 13 points (8g, 5a).
Jones, 21, has already played one game with Henderson earlier this season, and has been present for all ten Knight Monsters games also. He has scored four goals and added one assist, and has been one of the best defensive forwards and faceoff takers on the team.
Last season, Jones skated in 31 games with the Silver Knights and tallied two goals and three assists.
The Knight Monsters host the Kansas City Mavericks in a three-game series starting Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
