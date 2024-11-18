ECHL Transactions - November 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 18, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Colton Kalezic, F

Norfolk:

Dante Giannuzzi, G

Reading:

John MacDonald, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica

delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Atlanta:

add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Cleveland

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Marko Sikic, F recalled by Toronto Marlies

delete Mathieu Gosselin, F recalled by Toronto Marlies

Iowa:

add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild 11/17

add Kyle McClellan, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D claimed off waivers from Wichita 11/16

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Farren, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Paxton Leroux, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

delete Gabriel Carriere, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda

