ECHL Transactions - November 18
November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 18, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Colton Kalezic, F
Norfolk:
Dante Giannuzzi, G
Reading:
John MacDonald, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica
delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Atlanta:
add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve
add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Connor Galloway, F placed on reserve
delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Cleveland
delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Marko Sikic, F recalled by Toronto Marlies
delete Mathieu Gosselin, F recalled by Toronto Marlies
Iowa:
add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild 11/17
add Kyle McClellan, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve
delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Samuel Hlavaj, G recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Tulsa:
add Shane Kuzmeski, D claimed off waivers from Wichita 11/16
delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
delete Michael Farren, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Paxton Leroux, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Wichita:
delete Gabriel Carriere, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda
