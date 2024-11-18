Stingrays Players Andrew Perrott and Ben Hawerchuk Visit Local Fire Stations Ahead of Team's First Responders Night

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Ahead of the South Carolina Stingrays' annual First Responders Night this Saturday, Stingrays defenseman Andrew Perrott and forward Ben Hawerchuk visited two local fire stations to engage with firefighters and learn more about their daily responsibilities. The players visited the North Charleston Fire Department Station 5 and the St. Andrews Fire Department.

This year's First Responders Night will take place on Saturday, November 23, when the Stingrays host the Adirondack Thunder at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys to honor first responders, and parking will be free for all attendees. ServiceMaster of Charleston is proud to support the event as the presenting partner for the evening.

During their visit to the North Charleston Fire Department, Perrott and Hawerchuk experienced firefighter training, including learning how to quickly suit up in firefighter gear. Battalion Chief Lee Wadford expressed his appreciation for the visit, saying, "It was nice meeting Andrew and Ben, and I'm glad they took the time out of their day to come visit and see what we do, put our gear on, and see what we go through day to day."

At the St. Andrews Fire Department, the players took their engagement further by riding in a fire truck and trying out the zip line used for firefighter training.

Hawerchuk reflected on the experience, stating, "We got to go down the zip line, which was pretty cool, and then the guys took us on the ride in the truck and showed us what it's like being a firefighter. These guys risk their lives every day for us, and we're very grateful for them."

Perrott shared his personal connection to the firefighting profession, adding, "It was cool to get a tiny glimpse of what these guys do in their daily lives. My grandfather was a firefighter for 18 years, and my father is currently a volunteer firefighter in Ontario. I have a lot of respect for these guys. I can't really put into words how grateful I am for people like this who are willing to do these jobs, be the first responders for people in need, and risk their lives every day."

Davin Wise, Business Development Manager for ServiceMaster of Charleston, emphasized the importance of teamwork in firefighting and hockey, saying, "Going to the fire stations and partnering with the Stingrays and fire departments is all about showing teamwork and how effective folks can work together to build and do great things. Whether it's performing on the ice or saving somebody's home or their life, it requires teamwork and being a unit together."

The South Carolina Stingrays invite the Lowcountry community to join them on November 23 at the North Charleston Coliseum to honor and celebrate first responders during this special evening.

