Defenseman Zloty Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday they have received defenseman Ben Zloty from the Moose on a loan.

Zloty, 22, has played in four games with Manitoba this season. He posted his first AHL point (assist) on November 16 against Chicago.

The Calgary, Alberta native is in the midst of his second season as a professional. Zloty played in 42 games with the Idaho Steelheads last season, totaling 23 points (7g, 16a).

He played four seasons with the Winnipeg Ice (WHL) from 2019 to 2023. In the 2022-23 season, Zloty had 81 points, which was the most points by a defenseman in the WHL, along with 68 assists, which was also a league-high.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.