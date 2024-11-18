ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions
November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Iowa's Boscq fined, suspended
Iowa's Jules Boscq has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #169, Iowa at Bloomington, on Nov. 17.
Boscq is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 6:29 of the second period.
Boscq will miss Iowa's game at Bloomington on Nov. 23.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's Turcotte fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Yanick Turcotte has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #170, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on Nov. 17.
Turcotte is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.
Turcotte will miss Wheeling's game vs. Fort Wayne on Nov. 23.
