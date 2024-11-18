Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-3-0-0 for the fifth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday and Friday, and visited the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday and Sunday. They lost 4-1 on Wednesday, 8-1 on Friday, won 5-4 in overtime on Saturday, and lost 3-1 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 13 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 4-1L

The final was 4-1 but the last two South Carolina goals were into an empty net. The key goal was scored on a 2-on-0 break at 10:11 of the third period as the Stingrays' Erik Middendorf converted a pass by Josh Wilkins to beat Michael Bullion from the bottom of the left circle. Instead of making the simple play and dumping the puck into the South Carolina zone, it turned into a lateral pass. That was the unexpected play and before the Railers could recover, the Stingrays were on their way towards Bullion and their second goal.

Friday, November 15 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 8-1L

South Carolina led this one 3-1 after one period, 5-1 after 40 minutes. The Stingrays got two goals from Kyer Kupka. South Carolina got single goals from Alexander Suzdalev, Micah Miller, Connor Moore, Kyer Kupka, Grant Cruikshank, Jamie Engelbert and Justin Nachbaur. Jordan Kaplan had the lone Worcester goal. It came at 17:21 of the second period and cut the South Carolina lead to 2-1. It was Kaplan's first goal in his second go-round with the Railers. The first came in his first game in a Worcester uniform on Jan. 13, 2023.

Saturday, November 16 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 5-4OTW

It was Trois-Rivières who scored first when Jakov Novak (2-1-3) scored on the power play at 15:30 in the first making it a 1-0 score going into the second. Jakov Novak found the back of the net for a second time in the second period 12:03 into the frame. The Railers then made it 2-1 with a power play goal from Matthew Kopperud (1-1-2). Under a minute into the third Riley Piercey (2-0-2) scored on the power play to tie the game up at 2-2. The Lions took the lead 3-2 9:41 into the third with a goal from Logan Njihoff (1-0-1). Jonathan Yantsis (1-0-1) then added another on making it 4-2. Anthony Repaci then got one through (2-2-4) 13:02 into the third. Anthony Repaci struck again making it a tie game at 4-4 17:44 into the third. Riley Piercey got the game winner with 22 seconds remaining in overtime making the final score 5-4.

Sunday, November 17 at Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-1L

It was Trois-Rivières who scored first tonight with their second period goal from Logan Nijhoff (1-0-1) scored 9:08 into the second, making it 1-0 Trois-Rivières. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied the game at 1-1 36 seconds into the third period. Trois-Rivières then took the lead later in the third with a goal from Nicolas Guay (1-0-1). The Lions then finished the scoring with an empty net goal from Anthony Beauregard (1-2-3) making the final score 3-1.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 20 at Maine Mariners | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 23 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 24 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

With his game-tying goal on Saturday, Anthony Repaci has surpassed Barry Almeida for the franchise record in points scored at 151.

Repaci is fifth in the ECHL in points with 16, and tied for first in the league in goals with ten.

Matthew Kopperud is tied for eighth among ECHL rookies in points with 11.

Connor Welsh is second among ECHL defensemen in points with 13, and second among defensemen in assists with ten.

Mason Klee is still tied for the league lead among ECHL defensemen in power play goals with two.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 6-7-0-0 on the season.

The Railers have the eighth best road power play in the ECHL (9/31, .290)

Worcester is 4-0-0 when leading going into the third period.

The Railers are 4-2-0 in one-goal games.

Worcester's three power play goals in their 5-4 win over Trois-Rivieres is tied for the third most in a game by any team this season.

Worcester is now 4-0 in overtime this season.

