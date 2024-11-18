K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Two of Three, Heads South for Trio this Week

K-Wings pick up pair of wins over division foes, plays eight of next nine on the road.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-5-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-5-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week, all in Estero against the Florida Everblades. First, the K-Wings and Everblades face off Wednesday at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Then, Kalamazoo and Florida play again Friday at 7:30 p.m. and finish off the week with a matchup on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1 (3-2 F/OT), 4-1, 3-5).

First, Kalamazoo won an overtime battle at Cincinnati Tuesday, 3-2. Ted Nichol (1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime with Ben Berard (6) and Adam Tisdale (1) both scoring in regulation. Tisdale's goal was his first as a pro, while Nichol earned his first professional game-winning goal.

Then, the K-Wings came home and took down Fort Wayne Friday, 4-1. Collin Saccoman (2), Max Humitz (4), Ayden MacDonald (2) and Zach Okabe (4) scored for Kalamazoo, and Jonathan Lemieux (5-2-0-0) was stellar in net making 34 saves in the win.

Finally, on Saturday, Kalamazoo came up just short against Fort Wayne, losing 5-3. Jonathan Lemieux (5-3-0-0) was outstanding in net, making 40 saves in defeat. Ayden MacDonald (3), Max Humitz (5) and Quinn Preston (2) scored goals for the K-Wings in the hard-fought defeat.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings next play at Wings Event Center on Nov. 30.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.

The Hungry Howies Friends and Family Deal is also available for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus Toledo at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. The package includes four (4) tickets to the game, four (4) Kalamazoo Wings knit hats, and a FREE $20 Hungry Howies voucher for your whole family to enjoy, all for just $45.

3-Packs are also on sale now! Catch three games this season (NYE on Dec. 31, Springfield Night on Feb. 15 & empowHER Night on Mar. 8) for the low price of just $49.

RESULTS

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Kalamazoo 3, Cincinnati 2 (Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (5-4-0-0) took down the Cincinnati Cyclones (0-6-3-0) in overtime, 3-2, at Heritage Bank Center Tuesday. Ted Nichol (1) scored the game-winning goal in overtime, taking the puck from behind Kalamazoo's net all the way down the left side and knifing in front and backhanded it five-hole for the win. Cincinnati scored first at the 18:30 mark of the opening frame. Ben Berard (6) stayed hot with his third goal in the last two games to tie it at 7:13 in the second. Adam Tisdale (1) then notched his first professional goal to give Kalamazoo the lead at the 10:14 mark. The Cyclones scored the equalizer on the power play at the 12:43 mark of the third. Jonathan Lemieux (4-2-0-0) earned the win in net, making 24 saves including a pair in overtime to keep it alive ahead of Nichol's clinching goal. The K-Wings took the shot total, 33-26.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 1 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-4-0-0) scored in all three periods paired with strong defense to beat the Fort Wayne Komets (7-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-1. Collin Saccoman (2) opened the scoring at the 12:41 mark of the first. Fort Wayne tied the score, 1-1, with a goal at the 5:38 mark of the second period, but the game would stay tied for less than a minute. Max Humitz (4) scored just 42 seconds later to put Kalamazoo back on top. Then, at the 18:53 mark, Ayden MacDonald (2) put a rebound opportunity off the skate of the Komet goaltender and in to make it a 3-1 game. Just 31 seconds into the final frame, Zach Okabe (4) drove to the slot and fired home a wrister to add more insurance for Kalamazoo. Jonathan Lemieux (5-2-0-0) was stellar in net, again, making 34 saves in the win.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-5-0-0) came up just short against the Fort Wayne Komets (8-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Saturday, losing 5-3. Both sides skated scoreless through the first period. Fort Wayne struck first with a goal at the 4:46 mark of the second just two seconds after a Kalamazoo penalty expired. Ayden MacDonald (3) knotted things up for the K-Wings at the 6:37 mark. The Komets regained the lead after scoring at the 18:25 mark. Then, with just eight seconds left in the middle frame, Max Humitz (5) picked up a loose puck in the slot and rifled it home to tie the score at two. Kalamazoo struck again on the first shift of the third period as Quinn Preston (2) scored at the 23-second mark. The Komets tied the game at the 1:54 mark, adding the game-winning goal with 1:03 remaining and added the empty-net goal with 2.8 seconds left on the clock. Jonathan Lemieux (5-3-0-0) was phenomenal in net, making 40 saves in defeat.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m. EST - Hertz Arena (Estero, FL)

Friday, Nov. 22 - Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m. EST - Hertz Arena (Estero, FL)

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:00 p.m. EST - Hertz Arena (Estero, FL)

ON THE MOVE

No transactions to report

FAST FACTS

Defenseman Collin Saccoman earned a four-game point streak (2g, 4a) and reclaimed the league lead in plus-minus rating (+15)

Forward Ted Nichol scored his first professional game-winning goal Tuesday

Rookie Forward Adam Tisdale scored his first professional goal Tuesday

TEAM TRENDS

3-0-0-0 when scoring first at home

5-1-0-0 when earning more power plays than the opponent

3-1-0-0 when holding the opponent scoreless on the power play

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 9 - Ben Berard

GOALS: 6 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 6 - Collin Saccoman

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 17 - Jermaine Loewen

PP GOALS: 2 - Ben Berard

PP ASSISTS: 2 - Max Humitz, Lee Lapid, Ayden MacDonald, Zach Okabe

SH GOALS: 1 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 1 - six players tied

SHOTS : 27 - Ben Berard

WINS: 5 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.12 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .934 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/12 (0%)

This Season - 6/36 (16.7%) | T-No. 18 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/8 (87.5%)

This Season - 25/32 (78.1%) | No. 21 (ECHL)

