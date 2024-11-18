Americans Weekly

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), powered by Energy Transfer Partners, took two of three from the Utah Grizzlies last week taking five out a possible six points, dropping the final game of the series in overtime on Saturday night. The Americans play two games this week, starting on Thursday night in Tulsa. The Americans return home on Friday night to meet the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 2-0-1

Overall record: 4-5-2

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Utah 1 at Allen 3 Final

Friday, November 15th, 2024 Utah 2, at Americans 3 Final OT

Saturday, November 16th, 2024 Utah 5, at Americans 4 Final OT

-- Upcoming Games --

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 22, 2024

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders :

Goals - (7) Brayden Watts

Assists - (8) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points - (15) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Assists - (4) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (4) Brayden Watts

First Goal - (2) Brayden Watts

Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (17) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (6) Spencer Asuchak

Shots on Goal - (35) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.900) Dylan Wells

Goals against average (4.13) Dylan Wells

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- The Americans won their first series of the year beating Utah two out of three (2-0-1)

- Brayden Watts is ninth overall in scoring with 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists)

- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL with seven goals,

- Brayden Guy notched his first two points of the season on Saturday with a two-goal game.

- Dylan Wells is sixth overall in saves with 231.

- Allen is 1-2 in overtime games.

- Allen is 3-1-1 when scoring first.

- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 17-6 in the second period.

- Allen is giving up 4.45 goals per game which is the most in the league. The Americans have allowed the most goals in the league with 49.

- Dylan Wells leads the team in wins with four (4-2-0)

- The Americans are 4-4-2-0 in their last 10 games.

- Allen is 0-2 against Tulsa this season.

- Allen is 15th overall in penalty minutes per game averaging 12.55.

- The Americans power play ranks 13th overall at 19.4 % (6-for-31).

- The Americans penalty kill ranks 24th overall at 75.6 %.

This Week's Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, November 19th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Wednesday, November 20th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Thursday, November 21st

Depart for Tulsa 12:00 PM

Game: Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Friday, November 22nd

Game: Tulsa at Allen, 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, November 23rd

No Game

Sunday, November 24th

No Game

