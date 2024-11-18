Americans Weekly
November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), powered by Energy Transfer Partners, took two of three from the Utah Grizzlies last week taking five out a possible six points, dropping the final game of the series in overtime on Saturday night. The Americans play two games this week, starting on Thursday night in Tulsa. The Americans return home on Friday night to meet the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 2-0-1
Overall record: 4-5-2
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Utah 1 at Allen 3 Final
Friday, November 15th, 2024 Utah 2, at Americans 3 Final OT
Saturday, November 16th, 2024 Utah 5, at Americans 4 Final OT
-- Upcoming Games --
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 22, 2024
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders :
Goals - (7) Brayden Watts
Assists - (8) Spencer Asuchak, Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Points - (15) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Assists - (4) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (4) Brayden Watts
First Goal - (2) Brayden Watts
Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte and Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (17) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (6) Spencer Asuchak
Shots on Goal - (35) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.900) Dylan Wells
Goals against average (4.13) Dylan Wells
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- The Americans won their first series of the year beating Utah two out of three (2-0-1)
- Brayden Watts is ninth overall in scoring with 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists)
- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL with seven goals,
- Brayden Guy notched his first two points of the season on Saturday with a two-goal game.
- Dylan Wells is sixth overall in saves with 231.
- Allen is 1-2 in overtime games.
- Allen is 3-1-1 when scoring first.
- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 17-6 in the second period.
- Allen is giving up 4.45 goals per game which is the most in the league. The Americans have allowed the most goals in the league with 49.
- Dylan Wells leads the team in wins with four (4-2-0)
- The Americans are 4-4-2-0 in their last 10 games.
- Allen is 0-2 against Tulsa this season.
- Allen is 15th overall in penalty minutes per game averaging 12.55.
- The Americans power play ranks 13th overall at 19.4 % (6-for-31).
- The Americans penalty kill ranks 24th overall at 75.6 %.
This Week's Practice and Game Schedule:
Tuesday, November 19th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Wednesday, November 20th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Thursday, November 21st
Depart for Tulsa 12:00 PM
Game: Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 PM
Friday, November 22nd
Game: Tulsa at Allen, 7:10 PM CST
Saturday, November 23rd
No Game
Sunday, November 24th
No Game
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Dylan Wells
(Dave Dudich)
