Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears bounced back Thursday morning in Jacksonville with a 5-3 victory after being shutout for the first time this season last Monday night to Florida. Orlando wrapped up the week with a one-goal defeat to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon by a 3-2 score.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, November 19 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 10:30AM

Friday, November 22 - at Toledo Walleye - 7:15PM

Saturday, November 23 - at Toledo Walleye - 7:15PM

Sunday, November 24 - at Toledo Walleye - 5:15PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 5-7-1-0 (.423)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Three Players - 10 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 7 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Brayden Low - 8 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 39 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Djibril Touré - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Monday, November 11 vs Florida Everblades: 0-1 L

Orlando was unable to muster any offense against Cam Johnson and the Florida Everblades, as their division rivals shut them out for the first time this season, 1-0. Tyler Kobryn scored the lone goal of the hockey game in the second period.

Thursday, November 14 at Jacksonville Icemen: 5-3 W

After falling down 2-0 in the second period, the Solar Bears roared back with three goals in a span of 45 seconds from Spencer Kersten, Brayden Low, and Djibril Touré to take a 3-2 lead. Rookie Brian Chamber provided the game-winning goal in the third period for his first in the pros. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal to cement the Bears road victory.

Sunday, November 17 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates : 2-3 L

The Solar Bears never led Sunday afternoon and dropped its fourth straight one-goal game at home, this time to the Savannah Ghost Pirates by a 3-2 score. Aaron Luchuk picked up his 100th assist as a Solar Bear on Jack Adams' power play goal in the second period, becoming just the third Solar Bear to reach that milestone with the team (Michael Brodzinski & Tristin Langan)

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk tallied his 100th assist as a Solar Bear Sunday afternoon against Savannah.

Tyler Bird played in his 300th game as a Solar Bear on Thursday morning against Jacksonville.

Brian Chambers scored his first professional goal Thursday morning against Jacksonville, which was also the game-winning goal.

The Solar Bears have killed off 25 of its last 26 shorthanded situations (96.2%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 10 GP, 4-2-3, .903%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 15 GP, 6g-11a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 16 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 12 GP, 6-3-3, .879%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 3 GP, 1-1-0, .891%

