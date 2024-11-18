Stingrays Weekly Report- November 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays swept their New England road trip this week, outsourcing their opponents by a combined score of 23-4. The Rays are tied with the Toledo Walleye for first place in the ECHL with 19 points. South Carolina's next home game will be Saturday, November 23, for First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston, where the Stingrays will be wearing specialty jerseys to honor First Responders in the Charleston area.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 9-2-1-0 LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 13 vs. Worcester Railers | 4-1 W

Jon McDonald, Erik Middendorf, Jamie Engelbert, and Grant Cruikshank scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 36/37 shots in the win. Dean Loukus earned his first professional point with the primary assist on McDonald's goal.

Friday, November 15 vs. Worcester Railers | 8-1 W

Alexander Suzdalev, Micah Miller, Connor Moore, Kyler Kupka (2), Grant Cruikshank,Jamie Engelbert, and Justin Nachbaur scored for the Rays, and Seth Eisele stopped 16/17 shots in the win.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Maine Mariners | 6-1 W

Alexander Suzdalev, Micah Miller, Jamie Engelbert (2), Josh Wilkins, and Ben Hawerchuk scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win.

Sunday, November 17 vs. Maine Mariners | 5-1 W

Jamie Engelbert, Charlie Combs, Tyler Weiss, Erik Middendorf, and Grant Cruikshank scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 26/27 shots in the win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Jamie Engelbert, Micah Miller, Kyler Kupka (6)

Assists: Austin Magera, Jayden Lee (10)

Points: Grant Cruikshank (13)

Plus/Minus: Jon McDonald, Jayden Lee (11)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (43)

Power Play Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Jamie Engelbert, Micah Miller, Kyler Kupka (2)

Wins: Seth Eisele (4)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (1.40)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.950)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, November 23 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, November 24 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

BRING OUT THE BROOMS: For the first time this year, the Stingrays were able to sweep a week-long series. The team won all four games by a margin of at least two goals.

EASY FOR ENGELBERT: Jamie Engelbert has six goals in his last five games with the Stingrays. Since joining the Stingrays after the first weekend of the season, Engelbert's six goals are tied for the team lead, and his 11 points are tied for second on South Carolina.

GOOD STUFF FROM SUZDALEV: Alexander Suzdalev has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last three games. The 2022 Washington Capitals draft pick is in his first season of North American professional hockey and is on an NHL contract with the Caps.

GOALIES GETTING IT DONE: Not to be outdone with all the goals scored this week, the goaltending trio of Mitchell Gibson, Garin Bjorklund, and Seth Eisele allowed just four goals in four games and compiled a .965 save percentage between the three. The Stingrays have allowed 1.83 goals against per game, the second-fewest in the ECHL.

HAWERCHUK'S GORDIE HOWE HAT TRICK: Ben Hawerchuk recorded a goal, an assist, and a fight in Saturday night's victory in Maine. He received a five-game suspension for leaving the penalty box to get involved in an on-ice altercation. Hawerchuk served the first game of his suspension in Sunday afternoon's contest and will also miss the next four games.

The Stingrays will return to action next Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 pm ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

