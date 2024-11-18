Netminder Gabriel Carriere Recalled by Barracuda

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Gabriel Carriere

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Gabriel Carriere has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Carriere, 24, has been solid over his last five appearances. He has allowed just nine goals over that span. Over the weekend, Carriere lowered his goals-against to 2.36 and save percentage to .930. He is fourth in minutes played (483) and second in saves (252).

Prior to turning pro, Carriere played his college hockey at the University of Vermont. During his senior season, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender went 13-17-3 in 33 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Carriere was named as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player. Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.

