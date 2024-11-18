Solar Bears Send Forward Ryan Mahshie to Allen

November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Nov. 18) the team has completed a trade with the Allen Americans acquiring future considerations for forward Ryan Mahshie.

Mahshie, 25, skated in 20 games over two seasons for the Solar Bears, who signed Mahshie following the completion of his college hockey career at University of Connecticut.

Prior to his professional career, Mahshie spent the 2023-24 season playing collegiate hockey for the University of Connecticut scoring five points (2g-3a) in 17 games. Before his transfer to UCONN, Mahshie spent four seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), scoring 45 points (24g-21a) in 85 games.

