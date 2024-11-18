Solar Bears Send Forward Ryan Mahshie to Allen
November 18, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Nov. 18) the team has completed a trade with the Allen Americans acquiring future considerations for forward Ryan Mahshie.
Mahshie, 25, skated in 20 games over two seasons for the Solar Bears, who signed Mahshie following the completion of his college hockey career at University of Connecticut.
Prior to his professional career, Mahshie spent the 2023-24 season playing collegiate hockey for the University of Connecticut scoring five points (2g-3a) in 17 games. Before his transfer to UCONN, Mahshie spent four seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), scoring 45 points (24g-21a) in 85 games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2024
- Solar Bears Send Forward Ryan Mahshie to Allen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rabbits Recap: November 18th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Start Home Stand with Win - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 18 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Two of Three, Heads South for Trio this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 18, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.