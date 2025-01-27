Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 26-10-6-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 20 at Cincinnati (2-1 Loss)

January 24 vs. Kalamazoo (2-1 Win/SO)

January 25 vs. Iowa (4-3 Loss/OT)

January 26 vs. Iowa (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 31 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 1 at Cincinnati (4:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

February 2 vs. Wheeling (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN

WALLEYE NOTES

Forget Mondays, the Weekends are for Winning: The Toledo Walleye took five of eight possible points during the week, including five of six points over the weekend. The week began with a Monday matinee loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-1). The Fish came home for a full weekend slate and impressed. After a nail-biting shootout win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday (4-3 win/SO), the Walleye played a pair of competitive games on Saturday (4-3 loss/OT) and Sunday (4-2 win), taking three of four points against the second-place team in the ECHL's Central Division.

Intense Rivalry: The Toledo Walleye and Iowa Heartlanders have had some intense matches throughout the season. Despite the Walleye leading the lifetime series at 23-3-5, five of the six games between the two teams have been decided by two goals or less. The Walleye have taken eight of the twelve possible points, going 3-1-2 against the Heartlanders this season.

Top of the League: Forward Brandon Hawkins has owned January with 15 points (5G, 10A) over 11 games to start the new year. That stretch has vaulted him back to the top of the ECHL in total points with 52 on the season. The 30-year-old currently ranks second in the ECHL in goals with 22 and his 30 assists rank 4th among all players.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye continues to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 55 games. The sellout streak exceeds over a full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Toledo currently ranks second in the ECHL with an average attendance of 7,937 per contest.

Familiar Faces: The Toledo Walleye have a weekend slate of familiar foes ahead, hosting the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, before heading south for an afternoon duel with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday before coming home to host the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, 2A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (2-0-0, 1.42 GAA, .955 SVP)

