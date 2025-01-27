Mariners Acquire Baillargeon from Allen

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have acquired forward Robbie Baillargeon from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations. A 2012 draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, Baillargeon is a New England native, from Springfield, MA.

Baillargeon, 31, has appeared in 30 games for Allen this season, registering five points. This season has marked a return to the ECHL for Baillargeon, who spent the last three seasons in Europe, first in the EIHL (United Kingdom) and then Ligue Magnus (France). From 2017-19, he played for three other ECHL teams: the South Carolina Stingrays, Orlando Solar Bears, and Tulsa Oilers.

Baillargeon played collegiately at Boston University from 2013-16, before spending his final season with Arizona State in 2016-17. The Senators selected him in the 5th round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, 136th overall.

The Mariners play three games this week in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Lions starting Wednesday night at 7 PM. They return to home ice on Sunday, February 2nd at 3 PM against Worcester for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.