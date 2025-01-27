Stingrays Weekly Report- January 27
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays collected five out of a possible six points this weekend and have an 8-1-0-2 record in January. The Stingrays will conclude a six-game home stand when they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates this Wednesday at 7:05 pm for $3 Beer Night.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 25-10-2-2 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, January 24 vs Florida Everblades | 3-2 W
The Stingrays got regulation goals from Micah Miller and Justin Nachbaur, while Austin Magera scored the shootout winner. Goaltender Seth Eisele picked up the victory, stopping 21 of 23 shots.
Saturday, January 25 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 SOL
The Stingrays fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night in front of 6,590 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Coloring for a Cure Night, presented by SERVPRO. Charlie Combs and Austin Magera scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 30 shots in the game.
Sunday, January 26 vs Reading Royals | 3-2 W
Thanks to Micah Miller's second overtime winner this season, the Stingrays picked up a 3-2 overtime win on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,075 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Mascot Mania day, presented by Chipper Dog BBQ. Erik Middendorf, Charlie Combs, and Miller scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 24 of 26 shots.
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Kyler Kupka (18)
Assists: Austin Magera (25)
Points: Kyler Kupka (37)
Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+19)
Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (124)
Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (6)
Wins: Seth Eisele (13)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)
Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.928)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Wednesday, January 29 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:05 pm EST
Friday, January 31 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 pm EST
Saturday, February 1 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
HOME COOKING - The Stingrays are 15-2-2-1 on home ice, and their six-game homestand will conclude with Wednesday's matchup. They are 5-0-1-1 in their last seven home games.
IT'S MILLER TIME: Micah Miller scored his league-leading sixth game-winning goal yesterday afternoon. The second-year pro has scored in two of his last three games.
MAGERA HEATING UP: Austin Magera collected a point in all three games this weekend and has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games.
