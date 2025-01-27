Wichita Concludes Weekend Series Tonight at Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its three-game series out west tonight at 8:10 p.m. against Utah.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 18-31-6 against Utah and 4-19-4 on the road against the Grizzlies.

Tonight is the rubber match between the two teams. The Thunder earned a 6-4 win on Friday night, but fell on Saturday night to the Grizzlies, 9-3.

Wichita is currently in fourth place with 49 points, but can move into third with a victory tonight. Utah is in seventh place with 29 points.

Tonight is the first Monday contest of the season for the Thunder. Tonight is also the final meeting between the two teams at the Maverik Center. Wichita hosts Utah on February 11, which will be the first home game since January 15.

Jay Dickman recorded two goals on Saturday night. It was the third time this season that he has had two goals in a game. Dickman has 283 ECHL points in his career. The veteran forward has 40 or more points in five-straight seasons.

Tyler Jette recorded his second goal of the year on Saturday night. It was his third-career goal and first since December 13.

For much of the season, the Thunder have been outstanding in the second period. That trend has flipped over the last two games. Wichita has outscored Utah 5-1 in the first period. The Grizzlies have outscored the Thunder 11-3 in the second with Utah tallying an ECHL-high seven on Saturday night.

Special teams have played a key factor in the first two games of the weekend series between Wichita and Utah. The Thunder have gone 2-for-9 on the power play, good for a 22.2% clip. The Grizzlies have been red-hot, going 5-for-8, operating at a 62.5% clip. Wichita is 5-for-15 in the season-series against the Grizzlies, good for a 33.3% clip. Utah is 6-for-13, operating at 46.2%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is fifth in points (44), second in assists (32) and six in plus/minus (+24)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for third among rookies with nine power play assists and tied for second with 11 power play points...Wichita is 16-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-0 when leading after two...

UTAH NOTES - Briley Wood is ninth in rookie scoring with 28 points...Derek Daschke was selected as Utah's ECHL All-Star representative, who is sixth in scoring for defenseman with 31 points and second with five power play goals...Andrew Nielsen is first in minor penalties for defensemen (30) and tied for fifth among defensemen with 75 penalty minutes...

