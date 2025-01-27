ECHL Announces Fine
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Kansas City's Daniel Amesbury has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #576, Kansas City at Wheeling, on Jan. 26.
Amesbury is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 4:56 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
