Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the fifteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Maine Mariners on Friday and Saturday. Worcester lost 4-2 on Friday, then fell 3-1 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 24 at Maine Mariners | 4-2 L

Griffin Luce and Jordan Kaplan had the Worcester goals. Luce's was his fifth of the season, extending a career high. Jacob Hudson, Tristan Thompson, Owen Pederson and Nick Jermain scored for Maine. Hudson made it 1-0 a mere 67 seconds into the game as the Railers got off to a tentative start.

Saturday, January 25 at Maine Mariners | 3-1 L

Maine struck first Saturday night as Justin Bean (1-2-3) gave the Mariners the 1-0 lead 5:04 into tonight's contest. Jacob Hudson (1-0-1) went on to extend the Maine lead to 2-0 4:05 into the second. The Railers cut into the Maine lead with Riley Ginnell's (1-0-1) goal making it 2-1 heading into the third period. Maine scored the only goal in the third off the stick of Xavier Lamppa (1-0-1) resulting in a 3-1 final score.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 31 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, February 2nd at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin are now second and third respectively in the ECHL in shots.

Connor Welsh is third in the ECHL in assists among defensemen.

Welsh is tied for the league lead among defensemen in power-play points.

Riley Ginnell has six points in 17 games for Worcester after scoring seven in 45 games for Rapid City last season.

Griffin Luce has set a career high in goals this season, and is two points shy of his career high in points.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 16-19-2-4 on the season.

The Railers are outshooting opponents in the second period 473-404.

Worcester is 9th in the ECHL in shots per game at 31.59

Worcester is 8-0-1-2 when leading after two periods.

The Railers are averaging the sixth-most penalty minutes per game in the ECHL this season at 14.85.

