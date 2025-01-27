Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in addition to the ECHL, today announced that netminder Pavel Cajan was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week. Cajan recorded a 2-0-0-0 week, recording victories over the Toledo Walleye and the Iowa Heartlanders this past week.

Cajan, 22, records his first weekly league award for the 2024-25 season with his Goaltender of the Week recognition. The Cyclones netminder recorded 23 saves against the Walleye last Monday afternoon, en route to a 2-1 victory over the Central Division leaders. Four days later, Cajan would record another 23 saves in a 3-1 win over the Heartlanders and earn third star honors in the home victory.

Currently in his third professional season, Cajan has appeared in 19 games with Cincinnati in 2024-25. Just halfway through the season, Cajan has recorded single-season highs in games played, minutes played and saves in ECHL play. Cajan has a record of 9-8-2-0, with a .910% save percentage and a 2.11 goals against average.

At the time of his victory against Iowa, Cajan had started in his eighth consecutive contest for Cincinnati. Cajan has a 7-1-1-0 record in January, with a shutout to his name following a 30-save performance over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on January 8.

