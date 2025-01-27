Grizzlies Gameday: First Monday Game of the Regular Season

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita Thunder (23-15-2-1, 49 points, .598 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (13-22-3, 29 points, .384 point %)

Date: January 27, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620723-2025-wichita-thunder-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Monday's Matchup

It's the sixth of 9 regular season meetings this season between the Grizzlies and Thunder. It is the first time the Grizzlies will play on a Monday this season. The Grizzlies are 8-6 over their last 14 games. Utah has scored 62 goals in their last 15 games. Utah is 6 for 10 on the power play over their last 3 games. Utah has 10 power play goals in their last 8 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 22 of their last 24 games. The Grizzlies have 11 goals in the second period over their last 2 games. Neil Shea has a point in all 11 home games he's played in (11 goals, 11 assists, 2.00 points per game). Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in all 9 home games he's appeared in (5 goals, 12 assists). Wichita has played at home in 26 of their first 41 games this season. The Thunder have a team save percentage of .922. Wichita's Joe Carroll has 7 goals and 2 assists in 5 games vs Utah this season.

Record Breaking Second Period in Utah's 9-3 Saturday Night Victory

The Grizzlies scored seven goals during the second period of their 9-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on January 25th. The seven spot on the scoreboard broke a franchise record for goals in a single period. The previous high was a six-goal period against the Chicago Wolves on November 13, 1995.

In the second period last Saturday the Grizzlies took 23 shots.

The last time a league team scored 7 goals in a period was when Cincinnati tallied 7 goals on 15 shots in the first period of their 8-1 victory at Maine on February 8, 2019.

Happy Birthday Bryan Yoon

Bryan Yoon celebrates his 27th birthday today. Yoon is a second-year pro from Colorado College. Yoon has played in 59 games with Utah over a two year stretch, scoring 9 goals and 23 assists. He also has 20 games of AHL experience, 18 with Hartford last season where he scored 2 goals and 2 games earlier this month with Colorado.

Games on Homestand

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Wichita 6 Utah 4 - Joe Carroll had 3 goals and 1 assist and Jay Dickman had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Thunder. Utah got goals from Cole Fonstad, Mick Messner, Neil Shea and Bryan Yoon. Utah went 3 for 5 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 6. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Wichita 3 Utah 9 - Utah scored 8 unanswered goals over a stretch of 22 minutes and 40 seconds. 8 Grizzlies players had 2 or more points in the contest. Utah captain Mick Messner scored 1 goal and 2 assists. Derek Daschke, Cooper Jones and Andrew Nielsen each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Keaton Mastrodonato and Neil Shea each had 3 assists. Cole Fonstad scored two goals and Chad Hillebrand had 2 assists. Utah outshot Wichita 37 to 29. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 3.

Monday - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Games vs Wichita This Season

November 20, 2024 - Utah 2 Wichita 5 - Mick Messner and Derek Daschke each scored a second period goal for Utah. Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist. Cole Gallant had 2 assists. Wichita got goals from 5 different players. 12 of 18 Wichita skaters had 1 or more points. Thunder outshot the Grizz 39 to 28. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill.

November 21, 2024 - Utah 1 Wichita 4 - Aaron Aragon scored Utah's lone goal 12:25 into the second period. Derek Daschke got his 11th assist and Tyson Upper recorded his first pro point with an apple. Wichita got 1 goal and 1 assist from Joe Carroll and Jay Dickman. Wichita outshot Utah 33 to 23. Thunder were 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 1.

November 22, 2024 - Utah 2 Wichita 4 - Kabore Dunn and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. The game winner for Wichita was scored on a power play 15:35 into the third period by Nolan Burke. Wichita went 2 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 2. Wichita outshot Utah 43 to 33. Mick Messner led Utah with 8 shots on goal.

January 24, 2025 - Wichita 6 Utah 4 - Joe Carroll had 3 goals and 1 assist and Jay Dickman had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Thunder. Utah got goals from Cole Fonstad, Mick Messner, Neil Shea and Bryan Yoon. Utah went 3 for 5 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 6. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

January 25, 2025 - Wichita 3 Utah 9 - Andrew Nielsen registered a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

January 27, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

February 11, 2025 - Utah @ Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

March 12, 2025 - Utah @ Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

March 14, 2025 - Utah @ Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

- Derek Daschke leads Utah with 7 points vs Wichita (2g, 5a). Mick Messner has 3 goals and 2 assists vs Wichita. Keaton Mastrodonato has 5 assists in 2 games vs Wichita and Cole Fonstad has 3 goals in 2 games vs the Thunder. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 10 points vs Utah (5g, 5a). Joe Carroll has 9 points (7g, 2a) in only 4 games. Nolan Burke and Braden Hache each has 5 points vs Utah.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah scored a team record 7 goals in the second period on January 25, 2025. It was the first time in the league where a team scored at least 7 goals in a single period since Cincinnati scored 7 goals at Maine on February 8, 2019. Utah has scored 11 goals in the second period over the last 2 games. 55 of Utah's 122 goals this season have come in the second periods. Utah has a second period goal in 21 of their last 23 games. Utah is 9-3-2 when scoring first. Utah is 7-2 when leading after 1 period and 10-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 13-2-1 when they score 4 or more goals in a game. Utah is 5-0 when they allow less than 3 goals in a game. Utah has 62 goals in their last 15 games. Utah is 6-10 on the power play over their last 3 games.

Wichita Thunder

The Wichita Thunder have a record of 23-15-2-1 on the season and they are in 4th place in the Mountain Division with 49 standings points and a .598 point percentage. The Thunder have been outstanding in net this season as they have a team save percentage of .922. Trevor Gorsuch has a 6-1-0-1 record with a .941 save percentage and a 2.17 goals against average. Peter Bates is a +24 this season and has 44 points (12 goals, 32 assists) in 41 games. Bates has 4 game winning goals on the season. Jay Dickman has 17 goals and 25 assists this season and Kobe Walker is a +21 and has 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) on the campaign. Michal Stinil has 40 points (16g, 24a) in 32 games. Jeremie Bucheler has been one of the best rookie defensemen in the league as he has 25 points (6g, 19a) in 41 games. D man Nolan Kneen is a +16 for the Thunder this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (18): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 13-22-3

Home record: 8-9-2

Road record : 5-11-1

Win percentage : .382

Standings Points : 29

Last 10 : 5-5

Streak : 1-0

Goals per game : 3.21 (14th) Goals for : 122

Goals against per game : 4.24 (29th) Goals Against : 161

Shots per game : 30.34 (14th)

Shots against per game : 33.55 (25th)

Power Play : 25 for 118 - 21.2 % (8th)

Penalty Kill : 74 for 108 - 68.8 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 398. 10.47 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 3.

Record When Scoring First: 9-3-2.

Opposition Scores First : 4-19-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 3-2-3

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (15)

Assists : Derek Daschke (23)

Points : Daschke (31)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+9)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (57)

Power Play Points : Daschke (12)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Mastrodonato (8)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (103)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea (16.9 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski/Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.889)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.78)

Streaks

Goals: Cole Fonstad, Mick Messner, Bryan Yoon (2) Derek Daschke, Cooper Jones, Reed Lebster, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Assists: Daschke (3) Chad Hillebrand, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato (2) Cody Corbett, Cole Gallant, Jones, Messner, Nielsen, Cade Neilson, Neil Shea

Points (2 or more): Daschke, Fonstad, Lebster, Yoon (3) Hillebrand, Mastrodonato, Shea (2)

Multiple Point Games

8 - Derek Daschke

7 - Keaton Mastrodonato, Neil Shea.

6 - Mick Messner, Andrew Nielsen.

5 - Briley Wood.

3 - Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Bryan Yoon.

2 - Aaron Aragon, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson.

1 - Cameron Buhl, Cody Corbett, Dylan Fitze, Chad Hillebrand, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.