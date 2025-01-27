ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 27, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Tomas Sholl, G
Reading:
Tyler Love, D
Tyler Williams, F
Tyson Kirkby, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Jared Westcott, F acquired from Orlando 1/25
delete Luke Richardson, G placed on 14-day injured reserve (1/25)
delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on reserve
delete Robbie Baillargeon, F traded to Miane
Florida:
add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled by Springfield (a.m.)
Idaho:
add Ben Kraws, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Tahoe
delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
add Owen Norton, D acquired from Wheeling 1/23
delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
delete Chase Lang, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Logan Cockerill, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
delete Jay Powell, D traded to Allen
Norfolk:
delete Domenic DiVincentiis, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
add Kris Myllari, D returned from loan by Belleville
delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve
delete Alex Cohen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve
delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Monday Game of the Regular Season - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, February 28 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Baillargeon from Allen - Maine Mariners
- Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Send Forward to Maine - Allen Americans
- Cincinnati's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Win Weekend Series against Tahoe - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Concludes Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 27 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wing Weekly: Kalamazoo Warming Up, off to Iowa Before 4-Straight at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 27, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.