ECHL Transactions - January 26

ECHL Transactions - January 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 27, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Tomas Sholl, G

Reading:

Tyler Love, D

Tyler Williams, F

Tyson Kirkby, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Jared Westcott, F acquired from Orlando 1/25

delete Luke Richardson, G placed on 14-day injured reserve (1/25)

delete Quinn Warmuth, D placed on reserve

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F traded to Miane

Florida:

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled by Springfield (a.m.)

Idaho:

add Ben Kraws, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D traded to Tahoe

delete Francesco Arcuri, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

add Owen Norton, D acquired from Wheeling 1/23

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

delete Chase Lang, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

delete Jay Powell, D traded to Allen

Norfolk:

delete Domenic DiVincentiis, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

add Kris Myllari, D returned from loan by Belleville

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Cohen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

