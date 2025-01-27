Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, February 28 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Come celebrate as the Orlando Solar Bears & the Orlando Squeeze team up for Pickleball Night on Friday, February 28! Watch the Orlando Solar Bears take on their division rival, Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7pm!
Fans who purchase a ticket through the link below will receive an exclusive co-branded Orlando Solar Bears x Orlando Squeeze Pickleball Paddle while supplies last!
Your Pickleball Night Ticket Package will include access to a pregame event with the Orlando Squeeze players at Michelob Ultra Lounge at 5:30pm.
More information will be sent out regarding paddle pickup and meet & greet logistics to those who purchase.
Orlando Solar Bears Announce Pickleball Night on Friday, February 28 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
