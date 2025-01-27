Americans Send Forward to Maine

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Robbie Baillargeon

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade today.

The Americans sent forward Robbie Baillargeon to the Maine Mariners, for future considerations. Baillargeon had just five points in 30 games with Allen this season (1 goal and 4 assists).

Prior to his time with Allen, he spent the last four seasons in Europe. The native Enfield, CT, is a former 5th Round Draft Pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans open a three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Rapid City Rush. The Americans will play four games in the next five days.

