Americans Send Forward to Maine
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a trade today.
The Americans sent forward Robbie Baillargeon to the Maine Mariners, for future considerations. Baillargeon had just five points in 30 games with Allen this season (1 goal and 4 assists).
Prior to his time with Allen, he spent the last four seasons in Europe. The native Enfield, CT, is a former 5th Round Draft Pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The Americans open a three-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Rapid City Rush. The Americans will play four games in the next five days.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Robbie Baillargeon
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Baillargeon from Allen - Maine Mariners
- Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Send Forward to Maine - Allen Americans
- Cincinnati's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Win Weekend Series against Tahoe - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wichita Concludes Weekend Series Tonight at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 27 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wing Weekly: Kalamazoo Warming Up, off to Iowa Before 4-Straight at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 15: January 27, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.