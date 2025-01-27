Steelheads Trade Defenseman Slava Demin to Tahoe Knight Monsters

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Slava Demin has been traded to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for future considerations.

Demin, 24, appeared in 14 games with Idaho this season tallying four assists with 14 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. The 6-foot-2, 190lb left-handed shooter was acquired by the Steelheads from the Fort Wayne Komets this past summer in exchange for future considerations.

In parts of two ECHL seasons the Santa Clara, CA native has skated in 73 career ECHL games collecting 16 points (2G, 14A) in 73 games playing for Idaho, Allen, Florida, and Fort Wayne.

