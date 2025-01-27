Americans Add Defenseman from KC
January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Defenseman Jay Powell with the Kansas City Mavericks
(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced they have acquired defenseman Jay Powell from the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations.
Jay Powell played 15 games this year with the Kansas City Mavericks and had one point (0 goals and 1 assist).
"Jay (Powell) is a big defensive defenseman, who will add size and strength to our blue line," said Americans Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson. "He will help our team be tougher to play against."
The 6-foot-7 and 215-pound blueliner is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to his time with the Mavericks, he played with three other ECHL teams. Atlanta Gladiators (2023-2024), Orlando Solar Bears (2022-2023), and Rapid City Rush (2021-2022).
The Americans return to action on Wednesday night as they open a three-game homestand against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Defenseman Jay Powell with the Kansas City Mavericks
(Kansas City Mavericks)
