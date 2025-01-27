Cincinnati's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pavel Cajan of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 20-26.

Cajan went 2-0-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances last week.

The 22-year-old stopped 23 shots in a 2-1 win against Toledo on Monday and made 23 saves in a 3-1 victory over Iowa on Friday.

Under contract to Cleveland of the American Hockey League, Cajan is 9-8-2 in 19 appearances with the Cyclones this season and is tied for third in the ECHL with a 2.11 goals-against average. He has also gone 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936 in two appearances with the Monsters.

A native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan has seen action in 39 career ECHL games with Cincinnati and Kalamazoo posting an overall record of 18-17-4 with two shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He has gone 18-18-6 in 46 career AHL appearances for Cleveland with two shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Prior to turning pro, Cajan appeared in 44 games with Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League going 21-18-4 with a 3.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.